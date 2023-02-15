Top Nigerian singer 2baba’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, celebrated Valentine’s Day in style to the joy of fans

On February 14, 2023, she took to social media in her all-red outfit and also posted photos of her gifts

A number of fans also gushed over Pero’s Valentine message as she thanked an unnamed person for being a gift to her

Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, also joined many other lovebirds to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14.

The globally accepted colour for the occasion is red and Pero was decked from head to toe in it as she posted her Valentine photos online.

On her official Instagram page, the celebrity mum posted snaps of her Valentine Day presents wrapped in pink packaging. She also posed beside a bouquet of roses on the special occasion.

Fans ask questions as mystery boo showers Pero Adeniyi with gifts on Valentine's Day. Photos: @perosaiyemi

In the caption of the post, Pero hinted at being gifted by an unnamed lover as she thanked them for the wonderful presents.

She wrote:

"He hath made every thing beautifull in his time"- Ecc 3:11 My forever Valentine... thank you for the wonderful gift of you! God bless us... ❤❤❤ Happy Valentine's!!!”

See her photos below:

Fans gush as Pero Adeniyi gets showered with presents on Valentine’s Day

A number of netizens stormed Pero’s comment section to gush over her presents on Val’s day as some of them asked questions about who her mystery boo was. Read some of the comments below:

kas_iwugod:

"Mama with swag. I just love you ooooo. Hope you are good❤️."

twotees_boutique:

"Bebe and more"

classy_catherine:

"Happy Val’s day sis ❤️"

am_tukool:

"You deserve Absolutely the BEST!!"

mz_sammyy:

"You deserve everything good "

sweetestghurl:

"Who dey breathe "

wazza_wilder:

"Who dash our baba’s babe Val gift ? Make the person take time oooo. Anyway happy valentines."

Davido's fans storm the streets on Valentine's Day to share food and drinks

Top Nigerian singer, Davido's fans made sure to celebrate Valentine's Day with the less privileged on the streets.

A group of young ladies took to the streets to give out food and drinks on the day of love as they made the beggars and children happy.

The video of their beautiful display warmed many hearts after it went viral on social media.

