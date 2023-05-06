Top Nigerian singer 2baba’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, has now unveiled her partner on social media to the joy of fans

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a romantic video where she showcased her man on her birthday

According to her, good men still exist and she went ahead to thank him for loving her and her children

One of popular singer 2baba’s baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi, has made the news after she took to social media to unveil her partner.

On her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a video compilation of several sweet moments she had shared with her man including some of them rocking matching outfits.

Pero went all out to celebrate her partner on his birthday with the romantic video. She accompanied it with a caption where she referred to him as a good man.

Fans react as 2baba's baby mama Pero shows off her new boyfriend. Photos: @perosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

According to Pero, he loves her and her kids unconditionally. She also thanked him for standing by her against all odds and called him the best part of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote:

“hank you for loving me and the kids unconditionally, against all odds you stood by me, You are and will remain the best part of me. From my heart to God's ears, I love you forever!! Happy birthday, my own!!!! #Billiondollarmalabo #Goodmenexist”

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans gush over romantic video of Pero with her partner as she celebrates him on birthday

A number of social media users were pleased to see Pero gushing over her man with her birthday message to him. Some of them also guessed what Annie Idibia's reaction to the news would be. Read some of their comments below:

evergreenshalom7:

“Men like these are truly rare. Twale oga. God bless you for us. ”

d.e.o.l.a_dee:

“Annie’s mind go touch ground as from today”

asa_pretty1:

“Waoooh some people get lucky for dis life...see handsome guy na.”

nicolelifes:

“I love this for you, congratulations. Happy Birthday to him keep celebrating many more years in good health in Jesus mighty Name. Amen ”

ayindeomolara16:

“Na this kind thing Ann idibia go like, she will be happy today ”

omodollars:

“Atleast ,Annie go rest now... Congrats Perosky❤️”

libraboo_09:

“Haaa some women Dey lucky sha and we never even find one this is cute.”

maureen_mimidoo:

“Happy birthday to him. Moving on is the only way forward. ..........Best wishes ”

Nelleii:

“May ur joy be permanent ”

Pero Adeniyi tensions fans as mystery boo celebrates her on Valentine

In other related news, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Pero Adeniyi had joined many other lovebirds to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14.

The globally accepted colour for the occasion is red, and Pero was decked from head to toe in it as she posted her Valentine's photos online.

In the post's caption, Pero hinted at getting the gifts from an unnamed lover as she thanked them for the wonderful presents.

Source: Legit.ng