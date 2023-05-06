Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo celebrated his beautiful wife, Gifty Mawunya, as she recently got admitted to the Ghanaian Bar

The proud husband, who was delighted, rushed to social media to congratulate his wife, Gifty Dumelo

John uploaded a family photo from his wife's graduation accompanied by a little bit of humour to spike her event

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo’s wife has been called to bar, and the movie star has shown his elation towards to the new feat.

Taking to Instagram to honour his Queen, he announced her new title and praised her on her latest achievement.

John Dumelo celebrates wife's call to Bar Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

The screen god jokingly stated that he had a lot of cases now for his wife Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq.

"Congratulations, my love, @missgeeonly for being called to the Ghana Bar today. You are now Mrs. Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq. I have cases for you already lol. Love you".

His wife also took to social media to share cute pictures from the event as she expressed gratitude to God.

"See what the Lord has done. See what the Lord has done. What I have prayed n waited for come to pass. My profound gratitude goes to the Almighty God, my mom, and dad for praying for me and with me throughout this journey and supporting me in diverse ways, my learned friends Akua B, Emefa, Susan n Elizabeth and lastly to my husband, @johndumelo1 for being my best study mate even though he is not a lawyer this man loves the law….he participated vividly in my journey and the best part of it all is his skill of chewing and pouring. Thanks efo you the best thing that has happened to me and I am glad you a part of my story".

See their post below

Netizens react

__chrisssie:

"Aww…the cute little princess.❤️❤️"

jeneilgh:

"Future president and First Lady."

maamearabakoomson:

"This is so beautiful congratulations darling. "

swtmimi3:

"This is so cute to see .❤️"

Nancy Isime bags doctorate at 31

One of Nollywood's finest and fast-rising screen diva, Nancy Isime, recently proved that she's more than just beauty; she is a combination of beauty and brains.

Isime revealed she was bestowed an honourary doctorate in Arts and Philosophy from Prowress University, Delaware, USA, in conjunction with Leadtimes Africa Magazine.

The former OAP couldn't help but get emotional as she thanked God for bestowing upon her such a monumental opportunity at just 31.

Source: Legit.ng