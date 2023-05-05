A professor has shared his journey in academia after he moved to the United States in 2014

He made the journey to study Mathematic and shared photos of his day at school

He went further to disclose that he got married in 2016 and went on to grab his Ph.D. in Mathematics in 2020

A man traveled out of the country to earn a postgraduate degree and revealed how the journey has turned out after 9 years.

After completing his master degree which he also shared photos of his first day at school, he went to enroll for his Ph.D. in the same course.

Man spent 9 years in America, did not regret it.

Source: TikTok

He got married in between the 9 years he dedicated to his education and had his first baby.

In 2020, he completed his PhD degree and revealed that he got a befitting job shortly after. He indicated that he is now a permanent citizen in the USA.

Here is the full caption of his Instagram post:

"I left Nigeria for the US in August 2014 with the intention of doing my PhD and returning back immediately. Unknown to me, God had bigger and better plans in store for me. From being an F1 student with minimum wage as a Graduate Assistant to becoming a postdoctoral fellow on F1 OPT and then becoming an Assistant Professor on an H1B visa has been one very long process. Today, I am happy to announce that I have just become a Green Card holder (i.e. US Permanent Resident)!! This process cost a lot of work, time, and money (as I self-petitioned via the National Interest Waiver which took a full year until it was approved). As I look back today, I’m thankful for my friend who pushed me to apply for the NIW and for the support of my friends, family, and colleagues who wrote me strong letters of support! It definitely pays to trust God and to trust His process in our lives!"

Many social media users who watched the video congratulated him and added that they were inspired by the professor's story.

The video has so far racked up thousands of likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

