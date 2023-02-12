DJ Cuppy's fiance, Ryan Taylor, is slowly incorporating himself into being a Nigerian like his wife

Cuppy recently shared photos on her page to show off how happy she is, and her man dropped a comment in pidgin

Ryan's comment about his 'buttered bread' sparked reactions, with netizens sharing different opinions

DJ Cuppy's fiance Ryan Taylor is aware that the singer is a great catch, and he publicly thanked God.

Cuppy recently shared a post where she shared photos and videos of happy moments with her man.

DJ Cuppy's man rejoices over her happiness Photo credit: @cuppymusic

In the comment section, Ryan went full Nigerian and decided to express how blessed he is in pidgin.

"God don butterrrr my bread ooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ryan's statement

kamisha222:

"Cuppy u wrote this writtin’t u?"

egochi_dycex:

"Yes o!! God don butter your bread my dear "

sylviateyei:

"Drop d da*mn phone cuppy ‍♀️"

kfizzle01:

"Na cuppy type am."

juicybamila19:

"this is cuppys hand writing "

iamjakez_:

"Wishing them the best, but i no won hear any Pim later ooo."

eva_henry22:

"@ryan_taylor Ahhhh no be small butter ohhhh"

chyzy_ondavibe:

"@ryan_taylor na Cuppy type dis tin. Cruise life. Na wetin go make bad belle faint be this."

tunde_nhl:

"@ryan_taylor nah cuppy dey run this guy acct ,nothing wey una won tell me."

obiunu:

"@ryan_taylor just genuinely take care of her for us we the online in-laws will be happy."

official_sos2:

"@ryan_taylor make anything happen to cuppy heart first….you go hear am."

elpromisa:

"@ryan_taylor yes ooo. As u dey chop otedola money dey freshing up. Badt guy"

DJ Cuppy teaches hubby how to dance

Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, DJ Cuppy, keeps dropping hints that she's finally married to her British boxer lover, Ryan Taylor.

The Gelato crooner tried to get her man to learn some of her dance moves as she forced him to get off his seat to dance with her.

Cuppy seems to be basking in the joy of being a married woman even though many people aren't aware she tied the knot with Taylor.

