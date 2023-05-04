Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, is once again in the news after a young man claimed they look alike

According to the 19-year-old, Emelin, people have been commenting on his resemblance to the socialite, and a DNA test needs to be done

A number of netizens reacted to the viral video of Emelin calling on Cubana Chiefpriest, and some agreed that there’s a resemblance

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, is once again in the news over a paternity-related issue.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online of a TikTok user, @EmelinWestside claiming that he had gotten comments about looking so much like the socialite.

According to the 19-year-old young man, he posted a new photo on Instagram when a stranger reiterated that he looked like Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: TikTok

Not stopping there, Emelin said he was going to confront his mother to tell him the truth about his father and that if she claimed not to know, he would go and do a DNA test so he could find out if Cubana Chiefpriest was his dad.

The youngster also said:

“If I’m his son make he come carry me nau, why he dey leave me to suffer like this? Come and carry your son, my mama never wan tell me wetin sup.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Cubana Chiefpriest's lookalike

Emelin’s TikTok video soon went viral online and it raised a series of interesting comments from people. Some netizens agreed that the youngster did look like the rich socialite while others likened his appearance to that of popular singer, Wande Coal.

Read some comments below:

aproko_doctor:

“That's how he denied his father lol”

owambespicey:

“Yewande coal ”

folorunsotobiloba:

“Imagination wan kill this one…better pass ur jamb”

Flora_flawa_:

“Your own version stopped downloading at 40% ”

nursetrendy:

“Only your nose resemble am. Do DNA for the Nose .”

dukeofspadess:

“Make I see your belle ”

ladyque_1:

“One of the reasons why you have to hustle make your children no go dey look for another papa”

ambassadors50:

“You look like wande coal”

kexx_10:

“But honestly he looks like Cubana chief priest”

oouhoestory__:

“Oga, na china ur papa dey”

Cubana Chief Priest set to throw lavish white wedding for wife in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is set to break records in 2023 with his lavish white wedding.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the socialite clarified that next year, 2023, is his love year, and he would give his wife the wedding of her dreams.

According to Chief Priest, the mother of his sons has been patient for seven years, and he has finally saved enough to make her dreams come true.

