Nigerian singers Davido and Portable recently got netizens talking after an audio recording of them went viral

In the audio, Davido was heard hailing Portable and the Zazu star also used the opportunity to beg him for a verse

The exchange between Davido and Portable led to a reaction from a lady who hoped it would not become another rip off story

A lady on Twitter, Olamide, has now reacted to the recent exchange between top singer Davido and controversial star Portable.

Recall that Davido and Portable recently made headlines on social media after an audio of Portable begging the DMW boss for a verse went viral.

Their exchange soon sparked a debate on social media and a Twitter user, Olamide, noted that she hoped it would not lead to a rip off story.

She wrote:

“Now that Portable is begging Davido for a verse, if Davido finally gives him a verse, I hope we don’t hear another rip off story.”

See her tweet below:

Recall that in the past, Portable made headlines on different occasions for calling out his supposed helpers who had allegedly tried to ‘rip’ him.

Netizens react as lady shows concern for Davido and Portable collaboration

house_ofcatty617:

“He will get the verse in his dreams ”

Michelle_jessy7:

“We no even want OBO to give him verse abeg my baby is busy with other things ”

joshuaagiss:

“Make Davido no give am any verse cus this guy nobody do good for am wey he no go later drag.”

official_beyoung:

“Very soon portable go talk say na obo dey beg him for verse .”

sugar_bhoy57:

“Normally he must see fault bring com out last last ”

miz_okikiola:

“Baboooo go start another problem ”

oluwakuwait_00:

“OBO no rip portable oooo‍♂️ problem go dey”

