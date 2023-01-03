Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Sonia Ogiri, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions

The abroad-based movie star took to her Instagram Story to question why Nigerian ladies wore boots

Many people have taken to the comment section to share thoughts on her questions about their fashion choices

While boots are mostly worn in cold weather, there are those who love to rock the shoes for purely fashion-related reasons.

However, it appears not everyone is a fan of boot-wearing in warm weather and one such person is Sonia Ogiri.

Photos of the actress in a pair of boots. Credit: @soniaogiri

Source: Instagram

The abroad-based Nollywood actress took to her Instagram Story to question why Nigerian girls wear boots.

"Is it fashion or ignorance,?? she added.

_big_ann:

"If I like I’ll wear Timberland because it’s my money and my choice….. I hope this has answered your question Dear Sonia."

mimiblaze012:

"Na only abroad people the do boot forI am not understanding."

thelindalyn:

"It’s fashion. There’s nothing wrong with it."

useneno_genesis:

"Because I love boots. It makes me feel so pretty and confident I know you'd say boots were meant for the abroad weather. It really doesn't matter as long as I'm pretty and in style. I don't thinks boots were designed for a certain set of people, even if it were, I go still wear am as long as I can afford it"

uwah_jewel:

"Let people wear what they want to wear. Una too get wahala abeg. No be your money. Oversabi people!"

kimmie_coco_:

"There is winter boot and there is fashion boot … our Nigerians celebs should stop asking dumb questions."

affordables4u:

"I wear boots cos I love them. It's fashionable for me, comfortable and keeps my feet warm. Wouldn't know why you feel it's awkward to wear boots in Nigeria. One man's meat as they say is another man's poison. Therefore, focus on your focus and leave us alone."

officialempress8:

"I just tire, how do you guys wear winter boots in hot weather in that Nigeria We wear winter boots here because is cold, and we don’t wear it in summer."

aigbeme:

"The irony! The person asking the question doesn't realize that her question is ignorant "

"Thought as much" - Fans not surprised as Deborah Enenche rocks boots at wedding

There are many things Deborah Enenche is when it comes to fashion and style. But being conventional is certainly not one of them.

The ebony beauty who is the daughter of Dunamis pastor, Paul Enenche, got married to the love of her life, Sam Hawthorn in a high-profile wedding.

Ditching the bulky dress, she sported a knee-length lace dress with fringe-embellished sleeves and paired it with knee-high sliver-coloured boots.

In another video posted on her page, she swapped the silver boots for some black ones.

Source: Legit.ng