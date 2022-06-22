Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, has waded into the Edochie family drama with an open letter to married men

The film star penned a lengthy note where she advised them to care for their women and not take their meekness for foolishness

Sonia gave the example of Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, who now appears to be enjoying her life on social media

Nigerian actress, Sonia Ogiri, has shared an interesting take on actor Yul Edochie’s family drama after he took a second wife.

The movie star penned down an open letter to married men on social media via her Instagram story where she shared interesting points.

According to Sonia, married women only keep things cool out of respect for their husbands and because of their kids. She added that things are not over for women after they marry.

Sonia Ogiri speaks on Yul Edochie's first wife, May's newfound fun personality. Photos: @soniaogiri, @mayyuledochie

Also in the note, the actress added that these married women see things on social media and might get tempted by the streets.

Not stopping there, Sonia went ahead to reference Yul’s first wife, May Edochie’s recent fun-loving personality on social media.

The actress noted that people should take a look at May and all the qualities she had hidden in her marriage even after having four kids.

According to Sonia, many men are going to value what her husband could not protect and it is like a case of a dog who has been freed from its cage.

Sonia also wrote:

“She’s happy and I pray she has more happiness. Every woman get am for body, no be mumuness, na just respect.”

Sonia Ogiri writes open letter to married men as she commends Yul Edochie's first wife, May. Photo: @soniaogiri

Fans show interest in financially supporting Yul Edochie's first wife

Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has continued to be shown love and affection by fans on social media.

The mother of four first gained the sympathy of fans after her husband married a fellow actress as his second wife after they secretly welcomed a child together.

In a new development, May’s fans gathered under her comment section to show their keenness to support her financially.

