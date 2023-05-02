Popular skit maker Carter Efe in a trending video opened up on his experience with his late father

According to the skit maker, his dad's demise gave him more opportunity to chase his dream as a comedian

His statement, about his dad's demise giving a little joy; however, it didn't go down well with many netizens

Popular comedian and skit maker Carter Efe has sparked reactions on social media over a trending video of him sharing his experience with his late dad, who he said was a police officer.

In an interview on HipTv, Carter Efe shared how his father's demise gave him more opportunity to chase his dream.

Carter Efe speaks on how dad's demise gave him an opportunity to pursue his dream. Credit: @carterefe

He further added that his dad's demise gave him a little bit of joy, a statement many found disturbing.

Netizens react to video of Carter Efe speaking about his dad

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Carter Efe makes video with his carbon copy

The skit maker boasted about his carbon copy in a video showing the moment they remove their caps to expose their bald heads.

Carter playfully talked about their heads looking similar.

Someone said: "Why him dey do like bush boy wey just come back from Lagos after many years of struggling efe werey . This guy attitude look exactly like his appearance."

