popular internet creator, Carter Efe, astounded many as he showed off his striking resemblance with father

The skit maker took to his social media page to respond to his fans online after they repeatedly asked him what his father looked like

Nigerian Afrobeats act Carter Efe sparked reactions online with a shared video of himself with his father

The Nigerian singer boasted that he was the carbon copy of his father, as both of them smiled in the video and removed their caps to expose their bald heads. Carter playfully talked about their heads looking similar.

Many began to disbelieve Carter Efe’s claim because his father appeared very young, and the two looked so similar.

While he withheld his father’s age, several internet users commented on how young he was and asked if he was teasing them because they seemed more like brothers than siblings.

Netizens react

@iconic_remi:

"we no sabi which of them be the father or son though."

ade_buck_______:

"Now I know say you be small boy bc your dad self never too old like dat bc if I see ham for outside na brother I go call ham."

darasapparel:

"hope am nt among d pple u are referring to cus i never ask u we’re u papa dey wetin concern me wit ur papa."

royaltygadgetsng:

"Why did I find it so funny than all of his skits combined."

holadapor_l.a:

"Why him dey do like bush boy wey just come back from Lagos after many years of struggling efe werey . This guy attitude look exactly like his appearance."

lar_ry700:

"Why Ur papa day hurry wan show for camera la…dey dress wait."

b33qor:

"Make your papa too remove in cloth nah that time we go know if una look alike or not."

miss_fentii:

"Who be “you people have been asking."

