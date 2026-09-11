The Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI carried out an air interdiction mission targeting a terrorist enclave in Borno State on Friday, September 11, 2026

The operation combined ISR platforms, attack aircraft, and ground troops working together to hit terrorist structures in the Tumbunma Baba area

Captain Mohammed Goni, the acting media information officer, revealed details of the strike in an official press statement on Friday night

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno State - The Air Component of Joint Task Force (North East), operating under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), launched a precision air strike on a terrorist stronghold, killing more than 18 fighters and destroying their support infrastructure at Tumbunma Baba in the Tumbun general area of Borno State.

The air strike operation against the terrorists was carried out in the early hours of Friday, September 11, 2026,

Captain Mohammed Goni, the Acting Media Information Officer of the Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation, said the mission was the result of weeks of intelligence work

As reported by Vanguard, Goni made this known in a press statement issued on Friday night.

How the operation was planned

Goni said the intelligence work revealed that senior terrorist figures were gathering at a cluster of meeting points and logistics hubs situated on the islands.

Theatre Command then carried out further surveillance, followed by confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) that began on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, confirming the site was actively used as a base for terrorist coordination and supply.

"The air strikes successfully destroyed the targeted structures and neutralized over 18 terrorist elements. The operation thus dealt a significant blow to terrorist activities in the area, disrupting their logistics and degrading their ability to use the enclave as a gathering and support base," Goni said.

Strike outcome and assessment

Air platforms fired precision munitions at the identified targets while ground troops from Sector 1 OPHK sealed off surrounding escape routes to intercept any fighters who attempted to flee.

A post-strike review put the success rate at roughly 85 per cent of the intended operational objectives.

Goni said the results reinforced the value of combining intelligence-led planning with timely aerial surveillance and joint air-ground coordination.

He added that OPHK would continue to run intelligence-driven operations to deny terrorists the ability to regroup, resupply, or establish new support bases across the North East theatre.

Members of the public were urged to stay alert and pass credible information to security forces to help identify and disrupt terrorist activities in the region.

NAF kills 9 ISWAP terrorists, senior commander

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Air Force carried out an air strike in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

A senior ISWAP commander identified as Abu Khalid Al Muhajir was among those killed in the precision strike.

NAF said some of the targeted fighters were linked to a recent ambush on Nigerian troops in Gwoza Local Government Area.

Source: Legit.ng