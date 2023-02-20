Popular Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe has joined the league of big boys who splurge millions on accessories

In a video on his TikTok account, the singer was seen with someone who tested the originality of the chain on his neck

With a positive answer, Efe proudly revealed that he got the neckpiece for almost N60m

The singer's claim did not go down well with a lot of people who pointed out that he might be lying

Nigerian singer and skit maker Carter Efe is in the news again, this time over how much his chain is worth.

The singer had earlier shared a video on his page where his chain was tested with a machine, and it was proven to be original.

Carter Efe shares video of new chain worth millions Photo credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

To back up the machine's confirmation, Efe proudly revealed that he spent ($80k), almost N60m, on the tiny neckpiece.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Carter's video made the rounds on social media and like his TikTok fans, a lot of people refused to believe his claim about how much he spent on the chain.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

stamina20:

"Tell werey to post receipt "

jigijaga_____:

"Person wey never get house of him own dey talk say him buy chain of 60m.. social media go lead you astray!"

nickky3306:

"The way he call am self spit don full everywhere."

officialprofessor1990:

"80k naira joor se he wey whine ni."

dg01335:

"Nigerians and hate y’all really think people are not making money cus you no get means Dey play."

Emma moni:

"E even pass your car money."

Worldramzy:

"Na 80 thousand naira he wan talk. Na because naira no dey town, an why he put dolls."

Bad person:

"Funny enough, dem dey select where dem dey put the diamond tester. Put am well."

Source: Legit.ng