Young singer Manny Monie and controversial disc jockey DJ Chicken have sparked reactions online after a viral clip of them discussing how to write a petition against Abu Abel

Recall that Manny Monie was the one who filed the petition against street music sensation Portable which saw him spend 72 hours in police custody and charged to court

DJ Chicken linking up with Manny is coming days after he was accosted and assaulted by goons alleged to be loyal to popular socialite Abu Abel

Popular, controversial street disc jockey DJ Chicken and Portable's former signee, Manny Monie, have got people talking online after they were seen on IG live together to discuss the former's recent issue with socialite Abu Abel.

Recall that some men reportedly assaulted DJ Chicken, believed to be loyal to Abu Abel, for making some unwanted comments about the show promoter.

Young singer Manny Monie links up with DJ Chicken to discuss filing a petition against Abu Abel for sending his goons to assault Chicken. Photo credit: @abel_egbarin/@djchicken_kukuruku/@manny_monie

Source: Instagram

During the IG live session, one of the people on the call asked Manny Monie if he and DJ Chicken intended to file a petition against Abu Abel for the assault on the disc jockey.

Manny responded that they were working on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of DJ Chicken and Manny Monie linking up to discuss filing a petition

@wildarhh:

"Dj chicken get good heart frfr, see as him cover the werey manny monnie cause the werey ready to yarn dust sef."

@gbeborunblog:

"Shebi nah Bharry J Song Sikin sing. Nah Tope Alabi Song Manny go sing wen hand go touch am."

@togaj1:

"Beaten don correct shiikin brain back to default settings ."

@marynajoymaryna:

"I swear this many Monie want to die quick."

@essence26_:

"werey, japa for live."

@biggestflow1:

"Dem beat at least 5 years comot for him body fr ."

@o_luxury_living:

"Write petition make you shop part 2."

@officialstunnaatm:

"Them do Reset Factory for chicken."

@omo_mommi:

"Dem go beat both of them."

@nobleswat:

"Chicken don wise now."

@olamilekannnnn_:

"Sikin really learn lesson."

Video of Portable assaulting his signee Manny Monie stirs emotions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial street artist Portable went viral again for the wrong reasons early on Friday morning, November 18 2022, after a video of him assaulting a young man named Manny Monie surfaced online.

In a viral clip shared on his page before quickly deleting it, Portable accused Manny Monie, a young artist signed to his record label, Zeh Nation, of being ungrateful and a backstabber.

The Zeh Nation boss also revealed in the viral video that Manny tried to double-cross him despite having spent so much on him to promote and sponsor his music career.

Source: Legit.ng