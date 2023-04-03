American superstar Alicia Keys made it to the frontlines of Nigerian blogs with her recent assertion on working with the country’s music star Wizkid

The Girl on Fire crooner was very enthusiastic about working with someone from a different and complex culture like Wizkid

Alicia Keys also revealed in the interview how she had earlier done a couple of collaborations with the Nigerian star

Superstar American singer Alicia Keys recently made it to the surface of the Nigerian internet with her assertions towards the country’s Afrobeats star Wizkid.

Alicia, in an interview, expressed her thoughts on working with the Made in Lagos singer, which got netizens talking.

Pictures of Wizkid and Alicia Keys

Source: Instagram

The international R&B act was very passionate about how she viewed the collaboration with the Nigerian star.

"We actually vibed on some stuff, and it was dope. I think that’s one thing that is so incredible about music. Whenever music cross-pollinates and starts to blow in the wind, it comes all around and be influenced by different sounds…. When that happens, I feel like the greatest music happened," she said in parts.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch her interview below

Nigerians react to Alicia Keys’ video

youngdopper:

"Cross pollinate . Make this thing end for just music oo."

nasir_memphis:

"Everybody loves wizkid."

dont_snozze:

"Una wan Collabo yes or no you don speak almost 30 paragraphs. "

spencer_ruut:

"Make where person fit see complete video."

presleyofficially:

"Watin she be dey try talk say , she and wizkid done make song , but the thing nor sweet , so they nor put the song out."

American singer Alicia Keys hypes Wizkid’s, Made in Lagos

Meanwhile in a related story, Legit.ng reported Wizkid's latest studio album, Made in Lagos received accolades both home and abroad when it first dropped.

The latest international celebrity to listen to the album was American singer, Alicia Keys who described the body of work as 'pure fire'.

Wizkid fans as expected were overjoyed at this development and they did not hesitate to drop remarks.

Alicia Keys Shares pic throwback of her humble beginnings in music

Alicia Keys believed that she had a humble start in music that paved the way for her to become a worldwide superstar today.

The singer took to social media to talk about the room she started recording her songs in and how far she has come since then.

Alicia thanked her fans for their support saying that she knew that her dream would not have been possible without them.

Source: Legit.ng