Nigerian singer Davido's wife Chioma, aka Chef Chi, is 28 today, April 30, and he has gished over her on his page

The singer shared a photo from what appeared to be their wedding day as he assured his wife that he will be with her forever

The DMW boss tagged his wife his right hand, and netizens have flooded his page with birthday wishes for her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Davido's wife Chef Chi is a year older today April 30, and his post about her on his Instagram page melted hearts.

The singer shared a photo taken with his woman, from what is presumably their wedding as he gushed over her.

Davido celebrates Chiom on birthday Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido tagged Chioma his right hand and go-to person while assuring her that their love is forever.

"Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi ! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU! ❤️❤️❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Davido's post

mhizfweshsekibo:

"Happy happy birthday wifey ,, one of the weeding pics I guess."

fideliamax42:

"Awwww this is just too beautiful."

mrmacaroni1:

"No competi competi… competition for my lady…. Cos she get everything wey I need in a woman and more….. "

asiwajucouture:

"Happy Birthday Chichi"

darkmuffeen:

"O better o cos she don too suffer "

omoyemeh_special:

"Timeless Love she got aswear. God bless you baby girl. Forever and ever to go. No turning back. Great woman. True love is everything. It knows no bound. Happy bless birthday."

ihemenancy:

"Happy birthday @thechefchi you are a strong Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️….. God bless your new age with so many beautiful blessings from above "

therealdexcel:

"ASSURANCE since 2020 until forever❤️❤️❤️"

je_mappelle_abby:

"Rooting endlessly for this love ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

yemiefash:

"Happy Birthday, our wife!"

Davido’s cousin celebrates Chioma as she turns 28

Social media entered proper meltdown mode after Davido's cousin, Clarks Adeleke, went online to celebrate Chioma Rowland on her 28th birthday.

In his celebratory post, Clarks described Chef Chi as his sister and best friend, who he values as priceless.

He also hailed her for her strength to always pull through no matter what challenges are thrown her way.

Source: Legit.ng