Nigerian entertainment heavyweights Zubby Michael and Thank God Omori recently filled netizens with speculations

The Nollywood movie icon took to social media to share a picture of himself alongside the talented videographer

The picture of the two gentlemen in a convivial pose left many guessing what they might be up to as they hailed them

Nigerian Nollywood actor Zubby Michael and hotshot videographer TG Omori recently stirred reactions on social media.

The two entertainers got many talking, as many speculated on their working together on a project.

Zubby Michael links up with TG Omori in Lagos

Source: Instagram

Zubby Michael took to social media to share a picture of the two of them taken together, as they met recently in Lagos..

See his post below

Internet users react

simonfranco415:

"My world my pride only one zubby Michael."

davinchuks101:

"Only number one zubby.❤️"

jeff_r.o.s.s.a:

"Madddd link up. "

mightyboicomedy:

"If your skin No full no put body ."

effixzzyboss:

"It’s plenty… Zubby for President."

ush.___x:

"❤️❤️❤️ collabo!!"

Source: Legit.ng