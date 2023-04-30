After 7 years of marriage, Adeniyi Johnson and his wife, Seyi Edun welcomed their twin children

Fans and colleagues celebrated with them as they christened the kids and finally showed them off

The actor is set to throw a lavish celebratory party today, April 30, and a video showing the venue of the event has surfaced online

The celebratory party for Adeniyi Johnson's twins looks nothing short of a lavish wedding ceremony.

In a video sighted online, the huge hall for the party was being set up with banners expressing the actor and his wife Seyi Edun's joy on finally becoming parents.

From the arrangement, hundreds of guests are expected at the venue with lavish decorations and flowers.

A drum set stood on stand by the huge stage with a green carpet stretching from the door and a floor banner announcing the event as well.

It is definitely going to be a star-studded event, and netizens are in awe of how far the new parents have gone to celebrate their children.

Watch the video below:

Adeniyi Johnson over the moon as Mc Oluomo gifts him for his twins naming

Ace Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson couldn't contain the joy in his belly as he took to social media to celebrate MC Oluomo's act of love shown towards him.

In a post on his Instagram page, the elated actor Adeniyi Johnson revealed that the former NURTW boss had caught him unaware as he gifted him two fully grown rams for his son and daughter's naming ceremony.

Adeniyi also revealed that MC went a step further to shock him with an earth-shaking credit alert, all coming after he had already gifted him two cows earlier.

