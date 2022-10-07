Nollywood actor Zubby Michael sparks reactions after a video of him bowing to greet Pete Edochie surfaced online

In the video, Zubby bowed and even crotched next to Pete Edochie while he patted him on his back and prayed for him

The young Nollywood actor took to his page to thank the veteran thespian for coming to the set of his new movie while tagging the video

Nigerian actor Zubby Micheal has again, like before, sparked emotions online with how he chose to greet and honour the living Nollywood legend Pete Edochie in a video.

The Zubby, who, a while back, stirred emotions online after he was seen bowing to greet Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, aka Paw Paw.

Zubby Micheal got people talking online with his recent show of respect to veteran actor Pete Edochie. Photo credit: @zubbymicheal

He has now repeated it again; this time, he even went a notch lower in his show of respect to Pete Edochie.

The veteran actor Pete Edochie responded to Zubby's show of respect with a gentle pat on his back while he prayed for him.

Watch the video of Zubby Micheal bowing to greet Pete Edochie below:

See some of the reactions Zubby's action stirred online:

@emiedel101:

"E get the kyn respect wey young generation actors of Igbo extraction dey give Pete Edochie wey dey give me joy. And irrespective of personality, e get the kyn respect wey we suppose dey give Zubby Michael. I no know where this him money from dey come but he used it to break into Nollywood cinema and he's not going alone. He's taking his fellow Asaba-based actors with him and connecting to the older actors and actresses."

@pretti_mimi_33:

"I love Nigerians and the way they respect and honor their elders , keep it up guys love from Ghana."

@lulusmooth:

"The level of blessings you are getting from this great men recently is mighty."

@moses_agbia_:

"Zubby a very humble and loyal guy may God alone keep taking you to greater heights it’s forever well with you."

@feketerion:

"That's why you're moving forward.... Respect❤️."

"Height of respect": Zubby Michael bows to greet Aki and Pawpaw, and collects bag from them in a viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when popular Nigerian actor Zubby Michael got people commending him over how he greeted movie veterans Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze of the Aki and Pawpaw fame.

In the videos that made the rounds online, Zubby showed great respect and honour to these veterans when they met.

The young actor started by bowing to greet Osita Iheme and taking a walk with him before he spotted Chinedu Ikedieze at the back. So he cut short his walk and proceeded to meet the other actor.

