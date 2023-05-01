Ace female Nigerian Afrobeat singer Tiwa Savage is set to make history as the first and only African artist yet to perform at a British monarchy coronation

Queen Tiwa trends online after it was announced that she would perform at the coronation of the new English monarch, King Charles III

According to reports and the announcement from the Westminister Abbey, Tiwa, along with seven other international music stars, is set to perform at King Charles' coronation

Afrobeat continues to hold the world to ransom. The latest instalment of its attack is spearheaded by the Queen of the movement, Tiwa Savage.

She is set to make history as the first and only African artist to perform at a British monarchy's coronation.

Tiwa Savage is set to make history as the first and only African to perform at the coronation of King Charles. Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@afrobeatsintel/@hmkingcharlesiii

Tiwa Savage is one of the esteemed eight different singers from across the world that have been bestowed the rare opportunity to perform a British monarch's coronation as the crowned Prince of Wales, Prince Charles Windsor finally gets crowned as the new King of England.

King Charles III's coronation would hold on May 6, 2023, at Buckingham Palace, Westminister Abbey.

See the official announcement below:

See another clip as Tiwa Savage leaves Nigeria for London in preparation for the coronation:

See the reactions that Tiwa Savage's post stirred as she loads two cars with bags for the coronation

