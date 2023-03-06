Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage brought some pleasantness to her timeline with a recent video of her vibing to her latest feature

The Afrobeats diva was seen in a video trying to learn a trending TikTok dance to use on the Who Is Your Guy remix song she was featured on

Tiwa earnestly did several trials before she got the actual motions for the dance and showed her fans the final result

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Afrobeats diva Tiwa Savage sparked reactions online with an enchanting video of her trying to learn a viral dance trending on TikTok and across all social media platforms.

Tiwa, who recently featured in Spyro’s infectious jam Who is Your Guy, was seen in a recent post practising the Amapiano dance that has taken hold of the internet.

Pictures of Tiwa Savage Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

While struggling to follow the motions of a TikToker, Mama Jam Jam was forced to exhale the stress she had to undergo to learn the dance.

"All these Gen Zs, why is it so difficult? I don’t know how to twerk o," she exclaimed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her video below

Fans and celebrities hype Tiwa’s Video

donjazzy:

"Lol you get am last last."

mikeafolarin:

"I have to do a tiktok with you! "

richmondtram:

"She’s so adorable fck."

omowumi__:

"Even GenZs are learning."

jbeautyfull:

"They can’t stress us o, we always still get it and spice it up."

itspsd:

"I feel you pain. I was the same. Attempt after attempt but you’ll get it."

spyro__official:

" 100 Gen Z no reach you Queen of my heart."

itsjustbelieve:

"To be honest I love tiwa than TEMS oo but TEMS is more recognized in western world than tiwa."

sadiejanebarlow:

"What time of night did you do this when your phone speaker starts to play up even though the day I wonder what it is."

Portable goes gaga as Tiwa Savage finally replies his DM

A video clip shared online by popular Afro-street music sensation Portable has gone viral.

In the viral clip, the singer was in a super-elated mood as he bragged about a considerable achievement he wasn't expecting. Portable also shared a screenshot of his conversation with Tiwa Savage.

Portable, who couldn't hide his excitement, hailed Tiwa Savage as Mama Ika of Africa while thanking her for finally responding to his DMs.

The controversial and outspoken street musician who recently collaborated with Wizkid's disc jockey, DJ Tunez, seems set for another colossal collaboration. This time, it might be with the "Number 1 African Bahd Gyal", Tiwa Savage.

Source: Legit.ng