Controversial Nigerian singer Portable is at it again, but this time he is excited because one of his respected senior colleagues in the Nigerian music industry reached out to him

A video of Portable and Tiwa Savage's DM conversation on Instagram has gone viral online after the former shared it on his Insta-story

Portable, in the viral video, could be heard bragging about the achievement while hailing Tiwa Savage for finally responding to his DMs

A video clip shared online by popular Afro-street music sensation Portable has gone viral.

In the viral clip the singer was in a super-elated mood as he bragged about a considerable achievement he wasn't expecting.

Portable also shared a screenshot of his conversation with Tiwa Savage.

Controversial singer Portable sparks reactions online with his reaction after Tiwa Savage responded to his Instagram messages. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@tiwasavage

Portable, who couldn't hide his excitement, hailed Tiwa Savage as Mama Ika of Africa while thanking her for finally responding to his DMs.

The controversial, outspoken street musician who recently collaborated with Wizkid's disc jockey, DJ Tunez, seems set for another colossal collaboration. This time, it might be with the "Number 1 African Bahd Gyal", Tiwa Savage.

See the screenshot of Tiwa Savage and Portable's Instagram chat that's trending:

See how netziens reacted to Portable's viral screenshot bragging about Tiwa Savage responding to his DM

@the__xceptional:

"The next administration needs to create a new ministry entertainment, make portable be minister so the he go day give us content nonstop. You can’t help but love the ika of African music."

@iamdebby_.37266:

"She no wan collect nah why she replyportable is unpredictable."

@woomie_black:

"You just gottta love this guywahala nation."

@f_ojay:

"E go still yab am.Watch."

@miracle.melvin_1:

"I go still abuse her make una dae look."

@iam_obailukan:

"Portable na born trouble."

@official_itzmosky:

"Tiwa Savage replied ur DM u dey shout say u don blow akoi grace and the rest, me that God has been replying since nko."

@olamilekanyrn___:

"Abeg I need full screen record."

