Nigerian singer Davido fulfilled his promise to fans as his Timeless album was finally across major streaming platforms on Frida, March 31

A viral clip showed the moment Davido, Soso Soberekon and other members of the singer’s team celebrated their latest achievement

The video has stirred different reactions from netizens as many of Davido’s fans continue to rate the new album highly

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, his 30BG crew and fans within and outside the country.

This comes as the singer finally released his 4th studio album in the early hours of Friday, March 31.

Soso Soberekon congratulates Davido. Credit: @sososoberekon @davido

Source: Instagram

To mark the new milestone, a video shared by music executive and talent manager Soso Soberekon showed the moment Davido and his team raised glasses to their latest achievement.

Soberekon, who was also present, could be heard describing Timeless as the album of the century.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Soberekon wrote:

"Congratulations to the whole team @davido #timeless."

Watch the video below:

Davido’s Timeless album contains 17 tracklists.

Reactions as Davido and crew toast to the new album

Some netizens shared how they stayed awake all night because of the new album, while others rated it highly. See some of the reactions as captured by Legit.ng below:

pepepretti_herself:

"I did vigil for it and it’s a great comeback. No competition feat. Asake is my favourite

iam_omowummy:

"The album is a bomb , if you still Dey hate, you need therapy in Zibo’s voice."

6ixtunes__:

"The Album is good but no be Grammy."

oliverhayor:

"I don listen to “Feel “go don reach 200 times ."

sammyfrosh911:

"DAVIDO with all this fake friends na 5&6."

mar_tins_00:

"Davido is weak 20/100."

gidahgotrich_:

"Them just Dey whine OBO."

whizard__:

"The man talk album of the century and laugh why now ."

Davido hails Chioma as he drops new album

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido penned down an emotional note to show appreciation to his wife, Chioma, who he claimed helped to make his new album happen.

According to the DMW boss, Chioma is the strongest woman he knows. He went ahead to thank her specially.

Legit.ng reported that Davido released his highly anticipated Timeless album to the joy of many fans in the early hours of March 31, 2023.

