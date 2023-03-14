Tems was among the global superstars that showed up at the 2023 Oscars in grand style

The singer rocked a cloud-like outfit, blocking the view of top Hollywood stars who sat behind her

Hours after the aggrieved parties and critics took to social media to call her out, the singer gave a befitting reply

After hours of silence from her despite how heavily she was being bashed over her outfit at the 2023 Oscars, Tems decided to speak up.

The singer had earlier trended for blocking the view of a lot of people at the Oscars with her cloud-like outfit.

Tems trends over reaction to Oscar outfit drama

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram and Twitter accounts, Tems shared more photos of the gorgeous outfits, with goofy captions affirming that she was not sorry for the dress and the uproar it caused.

On Instagram, she wrote:

"Uh Ohh!"

See the post below:

On Twitter, Tems added more fuel to the already burning fire, sending her fans into a fit of chaos.

She wrote:

"Oops.☺️"

View the tweet below:

Netizens express joy over Tems' reaction

symplysimi:

"Lmfao. You looked beautiful "

lorrdsky:

"Block their view! "

@monisolatiemi:

"Werey say na oops press their necks sweetie."

@ajokenotajoke:

"The caption! Chaos! Love it."

its.supreme.001:

"Them say you block people for Oscar, na true?"

ibukkss:

"They said you were blocking people’s view, but that’s alright bby. You’re the view ‍"

@meziemjanet:

"if you were blocked by this elegance and beauty, you should be grateful."

@moonsreturn:

"Unfortunately, this is the new generation. Instead of just apologizing, people just stand in their rudeness and try to act like it’s empowering. Love you @temsbaby but it’s actually okay to say sorry. There is power in that."

@Smiley_OTIA:

"She didn't win an Oscar but she is the most talked about...E choke...Temsbaby we love you, they never saw you coming they should keep wailing."

vokethegem:

"As a pr girly this how you address the situation "

iam_slimcase:

"To see the Oscar Tems and conditions applied."

ebby_justin:

"Block all their views! You too much."

Tems and Rihanna lose Best Original Song award to Naatu Naatu

Nigerian international star Tems, who became the first Nigerian artist to be nominated, failed to bag an award at the 95th Oscars Awards, which took place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tems was nominated alongside Rihanna in the Best Original Song for co-writing ‘Lift Me Up’, a soundtrack used on the Hollywood hit movie Black Panther.

However, the category was won by Naatu Naatu from the Bollywood movie RRR, which made it the first Indian film song to win an Oscar.

Source: Legit.ng