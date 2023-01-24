Comedian and skit maker, Cute Abiola, is determined to make the best use of his new position as a special assistant to the Kwara governor on creative industries

Abiola recently took to Instagram with a video showing the moment he joined a young and talented Kwara indigene who specializes in building drones

The entertainer called the attention of the public to the young man’s impressive work and many were spotted in his comment section with mixed reactions

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola aka The Cute Abiola has hit the ground running as the special assistant to the Kwara state governor on creative industries.

The humour merchant turned politician recently took to his Instagram page, using his platform to shine a much-needed spotlight on a young and talented Kwara indigene, Aliyu Damilola.

Cute Abiola shares video of Kwara man who builds planes. Photo: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Damilola specializes in constructing drones with local materials and he has improved on the skill over the years.

In a video shared on Instagram, the entertainer joined Damilola to watch a live test run of one of his completed drones. He equally used the opportunity to call on the general public to support the young man and help him scale to a much bigger level.

“The story of Aliyu musa. A kwara state, Nigeria indigene that made an aircraft by him self is going to surprise you. Please let’s encourage and celebrate this Talent @aliyu.damilola,” he wrote.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

abiodun.website.developer said:

"This is incredibly awesome See talent Big big big kudos to him. This guy should create youtube and tiktok channel to showcase his talents and process. It would help international audience see him."

jetiman007 said:

"This dude can build a security drone... he just need the capital and more hands."

lorbah_lee said:

"Pure talent ❤️ this guy needs to be taken to the United state armed forces."

corlerdayy said:

"This little aircraft can me used to fight insurgency by using the video to locate anywhere they are in the forest."

ephexzee said:

"This guy has everything the armed forces needs to combat the incessant insurrections and insecurity in our country. This talent must be tapped ASAP."

ayomidate said:

"This is amazing Nigeria got talent."

