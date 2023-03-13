Cute Abiola revealed how heartbroken he was when he went through singer Sean Tizzle's career

The comedian took to social media and urged Nigerians to help revive Sean Tizzle, who used to be one of the greats' career

After Abiola's post, the singer decided to visit him, and the comedian shared photos on social media

Sean Tizzle has shown appreciation to popular comedian and skit maker Cute Abiola for taking interest in his career.

Abiola had earlier taken to social media with a plea to Nigerians to help Sean Tizzle revive his music career and make him great again.

Sean Tizzle visits Cute Abiola Photo credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Hours after the comedian made the public plea, the singer visited Cute Abiola at home and, moments from their meeting made it to Instagram.

An excited cute Abiola shared photos on his Instagram page and in his caption, again urged people to keep streaming Sean Tizzle's music to bring him back up.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"WAKE UP EVERYBODY @iamseantizzle is in My house !!!! He visited me ! I am honored I appreciate everyone for the love so far ❤️ let’s keep streaming his music and bring him back and better pls . drop some flowers for tizzle ! He deserves it ❤️ let’s keep celebrating him."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

sydneytalker:

"Heaven sent ❤️"

iamtrinityguyz:

"Blogs no Dey see good things carry oooo , I feel blessed and happy ❤️"

sunstarphotographystudio11:

"Person pass money like seriously❤️"

kolawoleajeyemi:

"God bless you Biola."

itshelenpaul:

"God bless you @thecuteabiola You will never regret it in Jesus name. Amen."

angelaeguavoen:

"This is so awesome ❤️❤️❤️"

oluwafunke80:

"Pls help Mr May D also @thecuteabiola."

iamtrinityguy:

"Person pass money ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Omoborty goes live to deny affair with Cute Abiola

Omoborty had had enough of the attacks from social media moral police over a rumoured affair with comedian, Cute Abiola, which she said never happened.

Real name Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo, the Yoruba movie actress made a post and followed up with an Instagram Live session.

During the live, she addressed the rumours which first came to light in 2022.

Moborty stated that the only reason she didn't address it then was because of her man and her children, who told her not to.

Source: Legit.ng