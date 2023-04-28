Kemi Afolabi is a year older today, April 28, and she has been well-celebrated by fans and colleagues

The actress shared a video on her page, showing off the decorations in her home, suggesting she is getting ready for a party

Afolabi also showed off a cute small cake with a candle on the top, which she blew off after making her wish

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, is celebrating her birthday on Friday, April 28, and she has put up several posts on her Instagram page.

The actress had been counting down to her big day, sharing photos of herself in different outfits specially taken for the occasion.

Netizens celebrate Kemi Afolabi on her birthday Photo credit: @kemiafolabiadesipe

Source: Instagram

The mum of one was also seen in a video putting off the candle on her birthday cake, and the space around her looked like a party was underway.

Huge beautiful photo frames of the actress decorated the space with pretty black and gold balloons tied into different shapes and angles.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After putting out the candle, Afolabi danced as she sang the birthday song for herself.

She wrote:

"May my wishes be granted❤️"

Watch the video below:

Other beautiful birthday photos of the actress:

The actress was dressed in asoke in one of the photos.

Fans and colleagues celebrate Kemi Afolabi

iyaboojofespris:

"Happy birthday angel ❤️"

opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"Happiest birthday to my strong babe n blood @kemiafolabiadesipe ❤️ May ur new year be filled with divine peace, unending testimonies and pleasant surprises "

officialbosearegbesola:

"Happy birthday to you my dear"

taiade1283yahoo.co.uk:

"Happy birthday to you,,wishing you Allah Rahman, Neemah Sekinah and Idayah "

fashionaffair62:

"Happy birthday mama wish you long life and prosperity."

getmemine_suave:

"Longlife and prosperity in good health and everlasting grace Ma"

oreofe___:

"God bless your new age and everything that concerns you"

enamohj:

"Happy birthday. Many more years in good health and wealth."

Actress Uche Ogbodo expecting second child with her husband Bobby Maris

Meanwhile, popular Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is about to become a mum for the third time as she's expecting her second baby with her husband, Bobby Maris.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a post showing off her cute baby bump and the test strip that confirmed her pregnancy.

Ogbodo gushed over her husband, thanking him for increasing their family. She tagged him the mightiest man in a young body.

Source: Legit.ng