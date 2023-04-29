After months away from Nigeria, DJ Cuppy happily announced that she's back in Lagos

The singer shared a photo from a house, presumably her grandmother's, as she expressed how excited she is to be back

Cuppy's post got netizens asking different questions as well as expressing varying opinions

Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy, is back in Lagos, and she excitedly announced it on her Instagram page.

The Gelato crooner shared a photo from an old home, assumed to be her grandmother's wearing a cute ankara dress.

DJ Cuppy shares photo as she returns to Lagos Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Antique carvings decorated the wall behind Cuppy, and in her caption, she revealed that she can't wait to catch up on missed gossip.

"Lagos, AM BACK o! It’s been so long since I was home! Can’t wait to catch up on gist and see what I’ve missed... Excited to get to back to werkkk! #CuppyOnAMission."

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy's post

e_money_jnr01:

"Where’s Dudu and fufu?"

michhygold:

"Where’s is Ryan our in law?"

confidence_bliss:

"Cuppy your house fine ooo wow!!!"

clever_jhen:

"If Oxford graduate can say AM then who am I? "

rukov.salamam:

"With all your degrees “Am Back” c’mon na, you can do better hunnay."

itz_official_kofi:

"See Big man daughter wey no get pride, GOD bless you always @cuppymusic ❤️"

oxygen_obaike:

"Billionaire wey dey write AM BACK❤️"

omo_ori_ade:

"@cuppymusic it should’ve been more lovely if you came with Ryan ❤️"

neekemmanuel:

"Your illegal honeymoon don finish?"

buqi_print:

"From the look of the WALL you are truly in NIGERIA "

teeejayiam:

"Where is Bobo, Uncle Ryan? "

vanstin_abatago:

"Na only you waka come back ? "

