Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy’s oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor seems to be making preparation of getting married to her soon

Ryan Taylor shared pictures of him and Cuppy in London as he revealed he was going on a date night with his wife to be

The boxer went on to share a caption about following one’s heart, which has stirred reactions from netizens

It appears Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy and Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor seems to be getting ready to walk to the altar soon.

This comes as Taylor shared pictures of him and Cuppy, who he referred to as his wife-to-be as they go on a date night.

Ryan Taylor shares pics of him and Cuppy. Credit: @ryantaylor

Sharing the picture on his Twitter handle, Ryan Taylor wrote:

“Straight out the gym. To date night with my wife to be @cuppymusic.”

He also shared the same picture on his Instagram page with a caption that read:

“Follow your heart and the rest is history.”

Netizens react to Ryan Taylor’s post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

itsmamalee:

"We(Nigerians) are giving you one of the most humble, and controversy free celebrity we have, you dare not break her heart."

yung7:

"This breakfast go choke Even otedola go feel am Just dey play."

makomarine1:

"Just day play we day observe your next move."

phynox33:

"Just take am easy, we know as he dey be.."

joeinestein_48:

"@cuppymusic, Boxer! Ha, wo, shey him know say you be our priceless? Shebi he read the terms and conditions? Nigerians will skin him if we hear pim. Love, lights and laughter to you both. May the babies be beautiful and handsome. Happily ever after...Amin!"

Femi Otedola now has two weddings to plan

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and his family now have two weddings to plan.

Aside from Temi Otedola and singer Mr Eazi who went viral earlier this year with their relationship, Cuppy and her oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor also went viral online over their proposal video.

Cuppy and Ryan, who are lovebirds, have shared some lovely moments of themselves in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as they call themselves soulmates.

