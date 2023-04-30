Aeeniyi Johnson finally threw a lavish naming ceremony for his twins, and videos from the event warmed hearts online

Yoruba actors came all out for their colleague, all dressed in blue co-ordinated outfits

Odunlade Adekola, Ayo Mogaji, Omoborty, Mide Martins, and a host of others made the event memorable for the actor and his wife

Nigerians rejoiced when Adeniyi and his wife Seyi Edun welcomed their twins after waiting for seven years.

The movie star decided to throw a lavish party on April 30 to celebrate their entrance into the 'mummy and daddy' association.

Netizens gush over videos from Adeniyi Johnson's party Photo credit: @goldmynevibes

Videos sighted online showed off the lavishly decorated venue and the Yoruba actors who graced the occasion.

Adeniyi and his wife looked regal in their outfits, and their arrival to the party was nothing short of royal.

Their colleagues like Odunlade Adekola, Mide Martins, Ayo Mogaji, Faithia Williams, Omoborty, Afeez Owo, Kunle Afod, Liz Da-Silva, Ricardo Agbor, Muka Ray, and others showed up mostly in blue co-ordinated outfits as they partied with the new parents.

Watch videos from the event below:

Adeniyi Johnson and his wife arrive at their party.

Actress Kemi Korede in her beautiful outfit for the Johnsons.

Faithia Williams was one of the few celebrities who arrived early.

Younger stars make way for veteran actress Binta Ayo Mogaji as she arrives the party venue.

Odunlade Adekola shows off his goofy side before holding the new father in a warm embrace.

Ricardo Agbor though not even in the blue outfit, showed up to celebrate with Adeniyi Johnson and his wife.

Omoborty put on a show right from the entrance of the party as paparazzi had their moment.

Videos of other celebrities:

Netizens react to the videos

kmorayorcakesnmore:

"@eniola_ajao you’re a rare gem, after @iyaboojofespris party you still made it here "

itz__________reekado:

"Greatest reunion to the Yoruba movie industry ❤️❤️❤️"

ty_clarkie1:

"Odun laden with the vibe."

adefunky_:

"They don carry gana must go to pack money"

yheni01:

"Why tail gown for baby dedication when it's not wedding reception dress."

mamabee_mamakokoro:

"so happy for them."

star__fineyy:

"You see mr odun nah vibes "

lawale_homes:

"My star actor.... always happy and free with everyone "

shades_of_grain:

"Ever radiant Aunty Ayo Mogaji…."

_maryamtajud_:

"This na carnival massive turn up of Yoruba actors and actresses nice one."

tubely2k2:

"It is how this Yorùbá actors show and turn up for their own for me ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng