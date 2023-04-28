Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye showed her fans that motherhood is not going to be a barrier for her beautiful self

The newest American citizen mother revealed she is a staunch Davido fan with a saucy TikTok challenge

The East Legon landlady put her curves on display in a cute, blue and black classy outfit

Ghanaian actress and film producer Tracey Boakye has joined Davido's fans worldwide in the viral 'Unavaible' dance challenge.

The actress, who relocated to the US when she was pregnant, has a record for loving the limelight.

She doesn't hesitate to share details about her sources of wealth and properties with her fans. And that is why she has been nicknamed East Legon Landlady.

Tracey Boakye flaunts her dancing skills, chilling with her husband Image credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: UGC

On March 7, Tracey Boakye announced the birth of her baby boy with adorable photos of her in a blue-long ruffled coat with her protruding baby bump on display.

This joyous moment comes after her marriage to fellow actor Frank Ntiamoah. Their wedding, which made headlines, will go down in history as one of Ghana's most publicised celebrity weddings.

Still chilling in the US, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah is back on the screens with a lovely video of her postpartum body.

Despite having a baby last month, Tracey Boakye looked gorgeous in a blue Blazer with a black camisole sporting cut-out designs in the chest area.

What the video below:

TikToker's React to Tracey Boakye's 'Unavailable' TikTok Dance Challenge

Many people admired the gorgeous actress's sleek dance moves.

emmanuellaowusu45 wrote:

On point , looking good sis.

Alma said:

Unavailable for unnecessary drama, ampa cheers.

Fruitful 1

Rich wife my mentor.

Kathleen said:

Tracy has proven to Ghanaians that she has really changed. More love.

ashbrown322 wrote:

landlady baakop3. wani ati papa

Tracey Boakye reveals newborn son's name

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye was excited after giving birth to a son in the United States of America.

The actress delivered a bouncing baby boy, the first with her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah and her third child, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Days after the announcement, the mother of three opened up about her childbirth and other matters related to her baby.

Source: YEN.com.gh