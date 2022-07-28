Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has celebrated being hitched at her bridal shower with a big cake as she cut it in excitement

The actress is set to get married on the 28th of July, and the wedding ceremony has been greatly anticipated by folks

Tracey has been showered with congratulatory messages from fans as they expressed their excitement at the actress getting married

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has celebrated getting hitched at her bridal shower as she cut a big cake in excitement. Her friends were at the event to support her.

Tracey announced that she was getting married on her social media page a few days ago, and it stirred up excitement and anticipation amongst Ghanaians who looked forward to the event.

Photos: Tracey Boakye cutting cake Source: tracey_boakye

Source: UGC

Tracey has been all smiles since the announcement and could not hide her joy at her bridal shower as the invited guests cheered her on and celebrated her.

The cake spotted at the bridal shower was a pretty one, coated with white icing and nice little flower designs. Her friends helped her cut the cake as she said The Lord's Grace.

Social Media Reactions

priscy_pretty said:

Dnt know why I'm soo happy watching dis video....may God bless dis union

korkor6973 wrote:

Ok I must say that Tracy looks stunning for her bridal shower ..

kuuku_pentsilwaa also commented:

❤️❤️❤️God bless your union dear

obenggloria742 said:

Wooow beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

gifty.debrah reacted:

A beautiful bride Tracey ‍♀. I wish you all the best ❤️❤️❤️

3891leticia wrote:

Tracey ankasa she is a very nice and lucky girl

More Cute Photos Of Tracey Boakye And Husband-To-Be, Frank Badu Ntiamoah

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, and her fiancé, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, are truly couple goals.

The two keep getting all lovey-dovey on social media after they announced they are getting married.

Many netizens have congratulated the newest yet-to-be married couple in town as they tie the knot in Kumasi.

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has dropped more photos of herself and her fiancé amidst their wedding hashtag, #francey22, trending on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh