A young man who resembles King Promise has shared a video to depict the challenges he goes through

In a video on TikTok, the young man was seen being asked by a hawker to pay her GH¢50 (N2000) for the sachet of water he bought since he is a celebrity

Social media users who reacted to the video have shared their opinions over the action of the street hawker

The lookalike of King Promise has got people in stitches after he shared a glimpse of some disadvantages associated with him having striking similarities with the musician.

In a video on TikTok, the young man was spotted explaining to a street hawker who sells sachet water that he is not King Promise.

Man who looks like King Promise clarifies to a street hawker that he is not the musician Photo credit:@mrreubenofficial/TikTok

Apparently, he bought a sachet of water from the woman only to be told to pay GH¢50 (N2k) because he is a musician.

His attempt to clarify that he is not the "Sisa" hitmaker would not yield results, as the woman insisted otherwise.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the conversation between the King Promise lookalike and the street hawker

The video, which was captioned "Celebrity life no be easy oo", sparked reactions from netizens who saw the video, with many saying that being famous come with some of these things.

Abena Dubai replied:

Ego over you

user4091704796953 stated:

U no see anything yet

user4041050311800 suggested:

do de needful you think is easy to be famous oya dash her 500gh

