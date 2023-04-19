Ghanaian dancehall and reggae musician Shatta Wale's lookalike is trending after sending a message to the celebrity

He begged Shatta Wale to support him because they might be related

According to the lookalike, God created everyone in fours, so Shatta Wale should not be angry that he looks like him

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale's lookalike is the newest addition to the celebrity lookalike association.

According to him, he believes they are related because God does not create anyone in singles. He said God created everyone in fours, so Shatta Wale should not be surprised about his appearance.

The video has since gone viral on Twitter, with someone leaving comments on Shatta Wale's official Twitter account.

Shatta Wale's lookalike shirtless in a video (Left), Shatta Wale (Right) Image credit: @Ben_GH1 @UTV Ghana

Source: UGC

In the footage, Shatta Wale's lookalike was shirtless with huge dangly chains hanging down his neck. He wore a beret with sliver-rimmed glass, similar to Shatta Wale's favourite eyewear. He said in the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I don't make music. I'm an actor. God created me. God created everybody in fours. I'm your twin brother. Big man, I beg you, follow me and promote me."

He also asked Shatta Wale to not pay attention to the other celebrity lookalikes.

"Forget those hungry people that are making you angry."

Shatta Wale, Medikal and Joshua of the Keche group have warned celebrity lookalikes to stop impersonating them.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale advised the lookalikes to focus on creating content for money instead of impersonating artistes and taking money from event organisers.

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's lookalike begging the musician to pay attention to him

Shatta Wale's lookalike is not having it easy online as Shatta Wale continues to ignore him.

@FrenchKissGh wrote:

He say if u like go burn sea.

@bashghx said:

The thing over me.

@_sowee1_ commented:

I tear.

@pandero7 said:

Is that John Painstil or Shatta? I don’t know who to chose.

Michael Blackson meets Shatta Wale

UK-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson was given a short lesson on knowing his country's artistes after his return from the United States.

Michael Blackson had recently said he knew about four artistes in Ghana and would sign young talents to his new record label.

Shatta Wale asked if he knew Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and King Promise. Michael Blackson replied that he knew about four of the names mentioned and not the others.

Source: YEN.com.gh