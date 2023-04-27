Singer Iyanya trended on social media after he commenced a search for a certain lady he spotted at Davido's Lagos 'Timeless' concert

Hours after Iyanya announced he had found the lady, a video of her and her alleged boyfriend at the event emerged online

The new video stirred different reactions on social media, as many felt sorry for the alleged boyfriend

Kukere singer Iyanya was one of the artistes that performed at Davido's recent concert in Lagos on Sunday, April 23. After the concert, he began a search on social media for a lady who, he said, passed a certain vibe to him during his performance.

In another post, Iyanya confirmed that he found the lady while sharing a photo of her.

Netizens express concern for the alleged boyfriend. Credit: @iyanya

Source: Instagram

However, a video showed the lady was at the show with her alleged boyfriend as they were seen having some fun moments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens express concern for the alleged boyfriend

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

_AsiwajuLerr:

"The girl dun even run open twitter acct today."

AfannasB:

"I dey una something. She fit no answer Iyanya. Unless the boyfriend no get sense before or useless Iyanya go use am dust body."

groovepapi:

"If his girlfriend can easily destroy their relationship just for 15 min se with iyanya then I believe he should be thanking Iyanya And I blame guys a lot in situations like these, they date girls that should have been left in the se only category."

Tochi_Oke:

"From his mannerism, he is not the boyfriend maybe friend-zoned but not the boyfriend."

ChukwuyemEledan:

"Unrelated but boyfriends should note that you will not survive a relationship if you’re broke. Relationships was also not created for civil servants too."

_Copah_Jay:

"Make the guy just move on Abeg. He lost a jewel!"

apro_dawildcat:

"Nothing can be done to stop Iyanya anymore. Babe don send Iyanya pic already. It's cold and wild outside."

Iyanya caused an online buzz after he went in search of a lady who caught his eye at Davido’s Timeless concert.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star noted that while he was performing at the show, the girl kept on eyeing him, but he had to focus on the job.

“One fineeee girl been Dey eye me yesterday @davido Timeless Concert," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng