Nigerian singer Davido is known for how much he supports fast-rising acts as well as content creators.

Popular TikToker Trophy Bwoy shared a video of him and his crew members doing the Unavailable challenge with Davido.

The singer got into his Gen Z element as he delivered the dance routine step by step before breaking into a huge smile at the end.

Trophy Bwoy wrote:

"DAVIDO x CITY BOYZ I got Butterflies in my Belly : OBO @davido - UNAVAILABLE."

Netizens react to the video

funkejenifaakindele:

"Oya give them. Keep soaring. God is truly great. ❤️"

iam.emmymanie:

"O ti lo…. Una don go farrr ❤️"

afrostoneboy_1:

"See as he just Dey sweet them anyhow God when I go be come popular dancer too "

mr_right0201:

"I’m f**king happy to see this."

itskerenkezia_:

"Love this!!!!! Cmonnn"

gman_vibezz:

"This man dey support dieeee"

zeelion64:

"God bless OBO for us oo❤️❤️❤️❤️, I live OBO forever and ever badest."

therealsouthylove:

"South Africa have really influence the world with our culture. I love my peoples "

ohmo_ba:

"Proud of u guys bro❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ @trophy.bwoy .. Grace Cover U Guys "

kanyinsinola:

"Ayeeeeeeeeee!!!!! Finally!!!!!!! Cmonnnnnnn"

mrs.salexander:

"This is what the “Tik Tok-ers” are going for but just can’t get right!"

