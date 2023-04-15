Nigerian global star Wizkid stirred some old memories from the beginning of his career as fans dug up a video of him

An old viral clip reminded netizens of the era Wizkid was keen on doing anything to entertain fans with his performance

The old video of the Afrobeats star dancing and rolling his waist brought some laughter and review into his journey

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid sparked some funny reactions online as an old video of him resurfaced on the frontlines of blogs.

The singer was spotted trying to do everything humanly possible to entertain the crowd at his show.

During his beginning stages, the Made in Lagos singer was ever ready to entertain his fans, as depicted in the old video.

Star Boy was seen dancing and moving his waist on stage while the crowd cheered him on.

Social media users come for Wizkid

ucheanayo_:

"Big wiz whine waist pass rugar this guy deserve his flowers he hv done it all."

ayoolaadeola3:

"I see the reason why wizkid will never forgive Banky W."

lanrywhitebeauty:

"The comments your looking for is not there, unless you type it urself."

iamsteadyvibez:

"Na Wizkid be this Baba don turn Big Wiz AKA Popsy. "

official_csharp:

"Worked his way up."

defredoeddy14:

"Na Carter Efe be this recently ."

iykestoohot:

"How una go make this kind compilation come add one jenge beat like that.... Swears no joy ."

mr_indetails:

"Omoh things we do for the bag. God bless every hustling man out there."

swizzzla:

"Abeg make una leave Starboy ohh."

Wizkid and Davido's tour vs Others: Fans pick favourite joint tour they would attend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it was a big shock on social media when Wizkid revealed he would go on a joint tour with Davido, who many perceived as his arch-rival in the music industry.

The news about the joint tour has stirred different reactions from Davido's 30 BG fans and Wizkid FC, who are famous for repeatedly dragging each other on social media over the two music stars.

As Nigerians await more details about the joint tour, we organized a poll listing the joint tours of other rival celebrities fans would be willing to attend if they could pick just one.

Source: Legit.ng