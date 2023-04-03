Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has once again made the news over his relationship after a video of him with a mystery lady went viral

In the trending video, the More Love, Less Ego star was seen embracing a lady from behind before giving her a forehead peck and calling her girlfriend

As expected, the video caused a huge stir online as many netizens wondered about his relationship with his partner, Jada

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has made the news for the umpteenth time over his love life after he was spotted calling a mystery lady his girlfriend.

A video made the rounds on social media of a lady lounging in her swimsuit when Wizkid walked behind her and gave her a hug.

Not stopping there, the More Love, Less Ego crooner proceeded to give the lady a peck on her forehead after calling her ‘girlfriend’.

Fans react to video of Wizkid with mystery lady he called girlfriend. Photos: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

He said:

“Wassup girlfriend.”

Interestingly, the singer did not seem to mind being recorded. See the viral video below:

Nigerians react to new video of Wizkid and mystery lady he called girlfriend

The video of Wizkid and the mystery lady soon spread like wildfire on social media and it caused a huge online buzz. Many netizens wondered about the singer’s relationship with his partner, Jada.

Read some of their comments below:

magcreamcy:

“It’s Jada I pity.”

callmedamy:

“Na jada i kuku pity for .”

wendy_adammaaaaa:

“Omo. If you decide to date people like 2face, wizkid and the rest. Just be ready for any Walah’s that comes with them.”

seun_dreams:

“Hello Iya Zion.. how is your afternoon going ma’am .”

Ezeqwesiri:

“Starboy dey for you”… wait for your turn .”

Inumidun_:

“Very very childish individual, your partner just gave birth not long ago and then still you’re flaunting another toothpick.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Which girlfriend? Come off it jor…Popsi belongs to all, popsi belongs to nobody! You gerit? If you don’t gerrit then forget abourit.”

cendela_light:

“This same Fendi boxer that caused problem between DSF and Skibi!!! .”

a.d.a.k.o.l.e:

“He came to hold someone from behind, everybody believes they're dating... They could just be good friends. The fact you're comfortable with someone publicly doesn't mean you're sleeping with the person.”

