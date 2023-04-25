Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh was among the popular celebrities who stormed her colleague Rachael Okonkwo's carnival

In a video she shared, Tonto was spotted on the stage with Rachael, where she revealed her son King Andre's decision to offer a year scholarship to 50 children

The actress and her son's nice gesture has been massively applauded on social media as many took to her comment section to hail her

Popular actress Rachael Okonkwo recently staged her 7th Easter Carnival at the Nsukka Township Stadium in Enugu, which saw the likes of Tonto Dikeh, Mike Ezuruonye, among others, in attendance.

A video from the event, which Tonto shared on her Instagram page, showed the moment she joined Rachael on stage amid cheers and applause from the audience.

Tonto Dikeh shares video of her at Rachel Okonkwo’s Enugu event. Credit: @tontolet



In the video, the mother of one who recently launched a Charity foundation for her son, King Andre, made public his decision to offer a year's scholarship to 50 kids at the event.

Tonto further said that she would equally donate cash to Rachael’s foundation.

Sharing the video, Tonto wrote:

"Thank you so much @rechaelokonkwo for this great initiative of impact and access to quality livin for your people.. I am highly impressed and flabbergasted at the success of MEGA CARNIVAL 2023. You are an awesome woman and wld have my support at will. Thank you for giving my Son an opportunity to be a blessing to others."

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

princekadiri_:

"You’ve a Good Heart,King T Rachael is a beautiful Soul. I’ve seen you look Decent and Sweet in Ankara Material, your Choice of Attire issa No for the Event. We’ve Children there As well.✌️✌️."

iamyvonnejegede:

"Lovely. @rechaelokonkwo is a sweet girl too. Bless the both of you."

patriciagazu:

"One thing about Rachel, she loves Tonto deep❤️."

melisa_writes:

"But what's really someone's reason for not loving this woman."

king.tontodaily:

"God bless you king t. God bless @kingandredikehfoundation."

