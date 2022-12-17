Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has taken to social media with a lengthy video clearing the air over her recent engagement

The actress revealed that she has been a victim of domestic abuse from her estranged lover whom she met some months ago

Njamah mentioned how the individual came into her life with ulterior motives and has been extorting her for a long time

According to Njamah, the engagement video posted on her Instagram page was posted under duress and not be free will

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has given her fans and supporters a cause for concern after clearing the air in a lengthy video shared on social media.

Recall that Legit.ng has previously reported that congratulatory messages poured in for the Nollywood diva some days ago after she announced her engagement on her official Instagram page.

Empress Njamah cries out over domestic abuse from estranged fiance. Photo: @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

Njamah had uploaded a picture of her engagement ring and a video showing the moment she captured the ring on her finger.

However, in a viral video making the rounds online, the actress has set the records straight and made it clear that things are far different from how they appear.

The actress revealed that she is a domestic abuse victim and a man who came into her life under the guise of seeking love is the culprit. Njamah recounted how she met the individual while she was grieving her late friend, Ada Ameh, and how she was vulnerable at the time.

According to Njamah, the guy promised to be there for her but she had no idea he was gathering tools and materials that would eventually be used to blackmail her.

“He changed, he started hitting me and when I wanted to talk and tell him this can’t work, he blackmailed me with my own videos and said I was going nowhere and that was when he turned into an animal,” Njamah said.

The movie star equally claimed that the individual made her have restricted access to her house and even proceeded to make away with her money and valuables.

Njamah disclosed that the individual also had access to all her social media accounts and as such he was the one who uploaded the engagement post on Instagram.

The actress noted that the video shared wasn't something she would have posted and if people pay attention, they would notice that it was filmed under duress.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"This is so painful to watch. Most times People enter your life with ulterior motives to gain one thing or the other and It’s not easy to detect their motives until they start showing you who they really are. Most times it is in your lowest, so they take advantage of your vulnerability. May God give us the spirit of discernment."

fabmum_lifestyle said:

"Lord send this woman peace and love,she has been through shege promax in this life."

mrpresidennnt said:

"To everyone reading this May you not have a reason to fall in love with someone who doesn’t see and value your worth."

elegoldb said:

"This can happen to absolutely anybody! It’s so sad and a shame! Please listen to this and learn the signs and red flags, they are always very similar. Don’t make excuses for anyone and never be in a haste! I thank God you survived this! Now I pray for your healing."

iamyetundebakare said:

"FAME will definitely attract different kinds of people and you can never be too careful especially when you’ve been single for too long and you need a shoulder to cry on ."

Uche Elendu stirs reactions as she debunks Empress Njamah engagement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Elendu sparked mixed reactions on social media after issuing a statement about Empress Njamah's engagement.

Elendu disclosed that Empress was not engaged as a hacker had taken over her phone and was blackmailing her.

She urged colleagues, fans and followers to ignore the post, which had gotten many people congratulating Njamah.

Source: Legit.ng