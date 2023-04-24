Nigerian comic act Mr Macaroni reacted excitedly to his hosting experience at Davido’s Timeless concert

The online creator took to social media to recount his first meeting with Davido and how the singer accepted him

Mr Freaky Freaky, as he is fondly called, also spoke lengthily about how the singer’s father used to be his guardian back when he was in school

Talented Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni has revealed how his closeness with Afrobeats superstar Davido came about.

The online creator who recently hosted Davido’s Timeless concert alongside his colleague Kiekie was elated about the amazing time he had on stage.

Taking to his social media, Mr Freaky Freaky gave an insight into how he became close to the Stand Strong crooner.

According to him, Davido’s dad bought him the first laptop he ever used in school and always sent him money whenever requested.

Buttressing this, the comic creator mentioned that he and Davido have embraced themselves as family since 2022, when he informed him about benefiting his dad's philanthropy.

He wrote:

"Omo!!! Yesterday was a Movie!!! A Timeless Experience to cherish forever!!!!

The first day I met Davido, sometime in 2020, I told him how his dad Dr Deji Adeleke was our First Elder in SDA Magodo then… and how his dad bought me my first ever laptop, which I used in school. I was always calling him from school to send me money and he never said No neither did he block my Number

That day, Davido said "Make we dey go my house," he wrote in parts

See his post below

Nigerians react to Mr Macaroni’s post

emir_xix72:

"Baba imade dey for everybody ❤️."

uzoamaka_a:

"Last slide is a vibe and I love it!!!!!!! Well done love❤️❤️❤️❤️."

__theblaire.blaire:

"Last slide gave me goosebumps."

timiagbaje:

"Maca you nailed itt. Maca, we want to partyyyyyyy✨."

pauldgoodguy:

"You really gave the best energy i must commend ."

_havfy:

"Last slide is the mood FOR LIFE!!!❤️❤️❤️."

