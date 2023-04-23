A Twitter influencer Samuel Otigba who is a fan of Davido, has expressed his desire to attend the singer's concert despite being in a hospital bed

Samuel shared a video of him as proof which stirred reactions from Davido, who appealed to get rest instead

The influencer's action has stirred different reactions from netizens as many gave their takes

A popular Twitter influencer Samuel Otigba has caused a buzz on social media after he shared a video of him on a hospital bed while expressing his desire to attend Davido's Lagos concert.

Sharing a video of him on a sickbed, Samuel added a caption that read:

"Samuel Otigba I’ve begged this woman to let me go for Davido’s timeless concert today after my surgery yesterday. Of course you know the answer . I requested for this song while anaesthesia was still kicking my as after the successful surgery. I love this song. ."

His action, however, caught Davido's attention as the DMW label boss reacted. He wrote:

"Get ur rest and get well soon ! Remember this album is #Timeless it ain’t goin NOWHERE!! "

Internet users react

the_akinyele:

"i’m hale and hearty but i won’t be showing up."

OrifayoMarvell1:

"Davido dey always turn up ❤️."

Sanimainaira:

"Wish I could be in your concert today ,.but my Father is sick and he's in hospital. Put me in your prayers please ."

kyloosprey:

"Thank you Boss for taking your time to address this, we know how busy you are but Na why we dey call you GOAT. You dey turn up for all of us. ."

Damilola069:

"I’m a wizkid fan but Davido is the biggest artiste in Africa."

Davido reveals Osun governor will be at his show

A few hours before his Lagos 'Timeless' concert set to take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), music star Davido revealed his uncle and Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke would present at the big event.

Davido shared the exciting update via his Instastory while sharing a picture which seems to be that of his uncle in a car.

He wrote in the caption:

"Excellency on the way, we go dance tire today."

