Ace businessman and nightlife king Obi Cubana has finally joined the skit-making industry as he makes his debut appearance on one of Broda Shaggi's content

Obi Cubana, in the trending clip, was seen reacting to a distress call from some kidnappers who had nabbed Broda Shaggi and were requesting 100m as a ransom for the comedian

The skit also featured Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and Nollywood actor Kevin Ikeduba; however, it was the billionaire businessman's acting that got people talking online

A video clip of famous billionaire Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana featuring in a skit by Broda Shaggi has stirred reactions online.

In the viral clip, Obi Cubana played himself and the boss of ace comedian Broda Shaggi who was kidnapped.

Famous businessman Obi Cubana has sparked reactions online after a video clip of him featuring in a skit by Broda Shaggi went viral. Photo credit: @brodashaggi/@obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

The acting and reaction of the Nightlife boss to the ransom asked for by Shaggi's kidnappers was a massive highlight of the skit.

Many have reacted to the video noting that Shaggi isn't worth more than 3,500 compared to the 100m requested by the kidnappers.

Watch the hilarious skit by Broda Shaggi that featured Obi Cubana below:

See netizen's reaction to the clip of Obi Cubana featuring on Broda Shaggi's skit

@kie_kie__:

"Ahhhhhh . I fit epp you raise 10k Sha."

@ceo_nobx:

"Shaggi worth 2 cartons of odogwu bitters and a packet of straw."

@janemena

"Make I go try that shaggi number first. I Dey come‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

@geenafoodiesandspice:

"Anything wey pass N5k, make dem carry Shaggi dey go…"

@desmond_dex:

"But sha for me o dis Obi Cubana acting dem no suppose give am pass three five."

@joyousoribo_jy:

"You Dey fine new money for shaggi matter sorry oooo."

@manlikescoop:

"What’s Shaggi worth as a whole @upanddownfellow answer ooo Manager of life."

@official_smoney1:

"This is great . @obi_cubana did absolutely well in this."

@odoz_hodl:

"Shaggi no suppose pass tiri-five na (#3500). In this economy sef na #2500."

@rhodiesfashionstore:

" True you no lie sir @obi_cubana sir you no lie at all."

@trivon_elvis_231:

"Which kidnapper only want new bank notes."

@prettymaa_:

"Dem suppose just give kidnapper Pepsi and gala."

@fundachriss:

"Everyone knows shaggy’s worth home and abroad is 3,500 Nigeria Naira ."

@yjc_jboy:

"You can't sign in 100 million baba please."

Obi Cubana surprises wife with 300 roses, netizens go on 'awwwn' spree, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the famous Nigerian socialite and businessman Obi Cubana had stirred emotions online with clips of himself and his wife celebrating Valentine's day together.

In the online trending clip, Obi Cubana and his wife were seen gushing over each other while spending time together for the lover's day celebration.

The famous couple also declared their love for each other charmingly. In one of his captions, Obi Cubana said Eby is the love of his life, and he celebrates her every day.

