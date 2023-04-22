A Nigerian man who had the rare opportunity to appear in a photograph with Davido has framed the image

As soon as he was done with the framing, the man stormed Twitter to celebrate meeting the popular singer

Multiple reactions have trailed the framed photo after he posted it as some people are celebrating with him

An overjoyed Nigerian man has framed a photograph he took with popular singer, Davido.

The man took to his Twitter handle, @preciousaremu to post the picture and celebrate coming close to Davido.

The man said he would keep the photo so that his grandchildren would see it. Photo credit: Twitter/@preciousaremu and Instagram/@davido.

Source: UGC

He did not mention where he met with Davido, but he clearly regards it as a great feat to have robbed shoulders with the 'Unavailable' crooner.

Nigerian man celebrates after meeting with Davido

In the tweet, the man, whose real name is Precious Aremu said he will keep the picture so that his great-grandchildren will grow up and see it.

In the framed photo, Precious was seen posing with Davido while a policeman watched from the background.

According to Precious, he met with Davido on April 17 during which they posed for the snapshot which he now regards as a priceless piece.

Multiple reactions have trailed the framed photo as netizens took to the comment section to talk.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Freewale90 said:

"Most people will do the same."

@big__loto commented:

"This your frame too small. My own frame go big pass this one."

@HizzyMann__ reacted:

"You should photoshop that cop out of the frame, except of course, you don't mind it being there."

@Itschristy___ said:

"You should have cropped out that other guy."

@raplord_effizy said:

"You’re better than me sha. If I meet OBO I will do banner place am for the beginning and ending of my street."

@Complexleol said:

"Simple edit will remove the policeman in the background and place you two in the center... Nice picture though."

