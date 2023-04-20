Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido got his South African fans agitated recently with a comment he made in a viral clip

Davido in the viral clip was seen doing a game of This or That and was asked to pick between Afrobeat or Amapiano

The Nigerian Unavailable crooner stirred emotions when he picked Afrobeat as his favourite music genre over Amapiano

Renowned Nigerian singer and Amapiano enthusiast Davido trend online after a clip of him being put on the spot to reveal his favourite African music genre.

Davido, in a viral clip where he was playing a game of This or That on TikTok, was asked to pick between something synonymous with either Nigeria or South Africa.

Singer Davido reveals during a TikTok his favourite African music genre between Afrobeat and Amapiano.

Source: Instagram

When the DMW boss was asked which was his favourite music genre, between Nigeria's Afrobeat or the South Amapiano sounds.

The singer picked Afrobeat ahead of Amapiano as his favourite, and this has sparked reactions online, especially from his South African and Amapiano enthusiasts.

Watch the clip where Davido revealed that Afrobeat is his favourite genre over Amapiano:

See how netizens reacted to the clip where Davido picked Afrobeat ahead of Amapiano

@alabamusic.tv:

"He just choose Afrobeat to make peace reign."

@toksogun:

"Afrobeats can incorporate Amapiano but Amapiano doesn’t incorporate afrobeats."

@king_hephb:

"Davido dey whine .."

@dyce_totheworld1:

"Baddest instagram don dey sweet now."

@vibration2468:

"Davido my gee u good u Sabi better things."

@djswagg007:

"What took him so long to say afrobeat."

@sandramac_anthony:

"He lied there"

@_habiba_goodness:

"That afrobeats and amapiano ehn na amapiano o cus e dey carry me go where I no know."

@officialiyobosa:

"So u chose strange land over ur own."

Davido drags DJ Maphorisa for downplaying his role in making Amapiano popular

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian international artiste and DMW label boss Davido took to social media to drag South African producer DJ Maphorisa after he downplayed the singer’s role in making Amapiano popular.

A Twitter user identified as Ladyroza001 claimed Davido brought Amapiano from South Africa and turned it into a successful genre across the world.

Reacting, Maphorisa downplayed Davido’s impact as he said he and Kabza were the first to put Wizkid and Burna Boy on an Amapiano song.

