Godson, in a trending video, has declared the differences between Davido's 30B and Wizkid FC are over

He made the declaration during Davido's Timeless concert press conference, which took place on Monday

Godson, who is also Wizkid's aide, also spoke about the chances of the Nigerian Star Boy performing at Davido's Lagos concert

Nigerian international star Wizkid's aide Godson in a latest video that emerged on social media, declared that the online exchange between 30BG and Wizkid FC was officially over.

Godson made this known during a chat with Goldmyne at Davido's Timeless concert press conference, which took place on Monday, April 17.

"I tell you guys officially today, you see that 30BG and WizkidFC problem, it is over” Godson said.

He also urged the fans to “embrace themselves and support each other, to push Afrobeats to the next level.”

He also spoke on the possibility of Wizkid performing at Davido’s Timeless concert, which is set to take place in Lagos on Sunday, April 23.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Godson's interview

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

olami_sage:

"Fc still fit collect anytime… this peace matter na temporary..we dey on guard for them #1love."

iam_therage:

"No be you go tell us wetin we go do. Fight continues."

temiegram:

"Nothing for them again so dem won use 30 BG push their dying fame. ."

thedaddyjoe:

"Davido sef Dey give Wizkid engagement,make e no Dey mention Wiz for hin interviews again‍♂️ wiz wiz every time."

official_armstrong567:

"Na u way them never verify him account for IG one come settle 30BG and useless FC mater bro u never reach to settle us make the fight continue #30bg for life ."

nadraassy:

"We no dey settle anything DAVIDO IS STILL BETTER THAN WIZKID ."

Davido visits Lagos commissioner of Police

Legit.ng reported how Davido continued to prepare for his highly anticipated Timeless concert to the joy of his many fans.

Ahead of the event which is set to hold on April 23, 2023, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, the DMW boss paid a visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on April 17, 2023.

In posts shared by @Goldmynetv on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, Davido was seen discussing with the commissioner of police and others gathered to make sure his concert venue was secure and his fans felt safe.

