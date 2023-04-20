Fuji maestro KWAM1 has dropped his highly anticipated album, Timeless, despite criticisms about choosing the same title as Davido

The 10-track project features a collabo with singer, 9ice Alapomeji, a track dedicated to the late Alaafin of Oyo among others

As expected social media users had different reactions with some people highlighting their preferred tracks in the project

Legendary fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1) has finally released his widely anticipated studio album, Timeless.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that there was a fracas online after KWAM1 announced the album title which coincidentally happens to be the same as Davido’s recently released project.

Well, it appears the criticisms from naysayers did not stop the veteran entertainer as the project is now live on digital streaming platforms.

KWAM1’s Timeless album features a total of 10 songs with a single collaboration with music star, 9ice Alapomeji.

In his usual fashion, the fuji maestro sang about societal ills and also had words for youths in the country.

A track was also dedicated to the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Social media users react

bellz_ringit said:

"Honestly this song no sweet ,e too dey sound kind of igbo song."

_bigbaby_6 said:

"I don’t understand why timeless."

danikeizy said:

"No be davido album be that."

i__xciii said:

"E sure me say the album nah about Tinubu I don see the logo."

yomexism said:

"Who noticed something Track 7 Gbogbo bo ti Se nse. he talked about sweet new name for now is “OMO MUMCEE” mean Mummies boy the song perfectly goes with Hakimi saga…"

adisa_laura said:

"Wack Album. K1 is overrated musician. After listened to all d Fuji musicians Albums enh! I give Kudos to Saheed Osupa Album. Not dis wack album wit rubbish lyrics."

