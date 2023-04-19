Actress Nkechi Blessing and her younger lover Xxssive got netizens dropping reactions on social media

The couple played a popular game of pointing out who does what in their relationship, and it was a funny and loved-up moment

While some people found the video fun and gushed over the couple, others expressed different opinions

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing and her man gave couple goals recently with a game they played on her page.

The movie star played a couple's challenge with her man, where they had to point out who does the most or least in the relationship.

Nkechi Blessing plays game with lover Photo credit; 2nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Questions like who takes the most time to dress up, said I love you first, and apologises after a fight were among the few asked in the game.

The actress captioned the cute video with:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Something to brighten up your day With my Gee for life#tiktok #viral #trendingreels #coupleschallenge"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

browndyna:

"I love guys that apologise 1st after a quarrel or fight without caring who is at fault. That kind man I can do anything for him ❤️❤️❤️"

igharo_iwinosa:

"Who spend d most money una nor do dat one "

preyeeeee:

"Hopefully the relationship last."

cato_luxury:

"I thought this game is for couples?"

cidclotyngstore:

"I actually point you for “who’s more stubborn”"

tufour_david:

"God when na...am I a bicycle "

bayoolumoko:

"Time to consummate this friendship. I can’t wait to be invited to eat some cake . Nkechi is a woman we all love so much. I don’t want to hear anyone breaks her heart anymore. May your relationship work. "

o_no_me:

"Na today this relationship I no Dey pain me "

sweet_veeeeee:

"Una just confuse everybody dy point each other."

myname_is_april:

"First time I'm seeing a man who takes longer time to get ready in d morning "

Nkechi Blessing reacts to Hakimi divorce drama

Controversial Nollywood star, Nkechi Blessing, shared her take on the trending Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk divorce story.

Reports made the rounds that the PSG footballer’s ex-wife asked for 50% of his wealth upon divorce but was told that he had nothing because everything was in his mother’s name.

In a post on her page, the actress pointed out that situations like Hakimi's are why women should work for their own money.

Source: Legit.ng