One of Nollywood's all-time favourites, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's last child, Michael, has turned 21

The mum of four took to her Instagram page with a compilation of throwbacks and a recent video of her beloved son

Fans and colleagues of the actress have flooded the comment section with warm birthday wishes for her son

Popular Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's last child, Michael, turned 21 on April 20, and the actress gushed over him online.

On her Instagram page, Omotola shared a compilation video of her son, right from childhood to his present age.

Omotola Jalade's last child clocks 21 Photo credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video, the mum of four described her son as a shy, cool, and happy kid.

Praying for her last child, the actress urged everyone who came across the post to celebrate him with her.

Omotola wrote:

"Happy 21st to this cool , shy , happy kiddo ! Yassss @michael_ekeinde. Michael may God’s Love and Favor Continue to be with you and and forever. Love you loads. Please join me in wishing Micky boy a happy 21st. Thanks!"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Omotola Jalade's son

chidimokeme:

"Happy Birthday @michael_ekeinde Have Fun and Enjoy Ur Moments."

masibae_lexxi:

"He looks like mommy."

officialtoyinadewale:

"Happy 21st birthday dear son many happy returns Ijmn."

julie_sakong:

"Wow Omosexy's lastborn is 21...you are blessed beyond measure mummy.Happy birthday Michael."

alaereselky:

"21 already, how time flies. Happy birthday champ, keep shining brighter."

shangeorgefilms

"Happy birthday Michael."

mamichou238:

"Happiest Birthday our Precious last born @michael_ekeinde , you are so handsome and élégant , Looking smart and cool , Top model , so cute ❤️"

baebiicastle:

"Happy birthday anniversary champ more years to be celebrated in blessing victory wisdom and of course wealth cheers to a king."

