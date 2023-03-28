Actor Deyemi Okanlawon has dished out advice to men and women to stay away from relationships if they are not financially buoyant

According to the actor, those affected should instead focus on building themselves to the point where they are independent

Deyemi’s advice has stirred mixed reactions from netizens; while many supported him, others were against his school of thought

Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon made headlines over a relationship advice he shared online.

Deyemi, in his statement, urged men and women who are broke to stay off in relationships as he urged them to instead focus on building themselves.

Deyemi Okanlanwo shares the importance of personal growth before relationships. Credit: @deyemitheactor

“If you’re not yet financially buoyant perhaps it is wise to take a break from a “serious” relationship and focus on building yourself… this message from the federal association of common sense is for men & women,” he wrote.

See his tweets below:

Netizens react to Deyemi’s advice

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

a3adex:

"Hey babe, I think we should take a break"

philipsayoola:

"As much I would like to agree with you ,there are few exceptions to this. I Believe you can build yourself while you are in a serious relationship, just know yourself and know the type of person for your level. Your partner can even build with you . It's all about BALANCE."

franklintellect:

"This advice is not entirely correct. Not everyone will be rich. Does it mean that only rich people deserve serious relationships or marriage? What happened to dating your level? Let everyone go for people they know they are financially capable of taking care of. Ajani Muritala Shiyanbola ."

shybanty:

"Nah, money is not everything Bros. Not all serious relationship ends with Marriage. Abeg let's love in peace and not think about money all the time."

josefu_t:

"Relationships doesn’t stop you from building yourself."

